IU releases mesmerising live performance video for pre release ‘Next Stop’

Ahead of the release of her upcoming compilation album ‘Pieces’, soloist IU has dropped a live performance clip of her song ‘Next Stop’. Previously only heard at the singer-songwriter’s ‘dlwlrma’ and ‘Love, Poem’ concerts, ‘Next Stop’ now has an official performance video to its name.

The clip, uploaded to IU’s official YouTube channel, sees the singer performing the ballad while playing an acoustic guitar, as well as being accompanied by a live band.

Watch the emotional live performance, below.

Fans of the singer were quick to note a minor change in the ending of the song, as IU seems to have tweaked the lyrics to say “Or will I get to reach it in the next world, the place that I have never left?”, instead of “Or will I get to meet it in the next world, the place that I have never left?”.

In a previously shared clip, IU had revealed that her upcoming mini album ‘Pieces’ is a compilation album, consisting of 5 unreleased songs. The singer had expressed that these songs fit together to create one complete image, hence the decision to name the album ‘Pieces’.

In 2021, IU dropped a pre-release single ‘Celebrity’, her fifth studio album ‘Lilac’, as well as a digital single ‘strawberry moon’. The singer’s next project, ‘Pieces’, releases on December 29, at 6 pm KST.

