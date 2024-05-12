IU reunites with Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo co-star Kang Han Na for pre-birthday celebration; ‘Meal with Princess Yeonhwa’

IU starred as the protagonist in the popular drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, which aired in 2016. Kang Han Na also starred in the historical drama as one of the main characters. The two formed a beautiful bond on the set of this drama, which continues to thrive years after its premiere. Most recently, the duo seemed to have reunited to celebrate IU’s upcoming birthday.

IU reunites with Kang Han Na for a pre-birthday celebration with meal and music

On May 12, IU took to her Instagram and shared a few snippets from her hangout with Kang Han Na. The singer posted a few photos of her with a guitar and a selfie with the Frankly Speaking actress.

She captioned the post, “Princess Yeonhwa (Kang Han Na’s character in Scarlet Heart Ryeo) treated me to a very delicious meal. I received gifts and letters too. I wish every day was like May.”

Kang Han Na commented on the photo, “Happy birthday to Haesoo," which was IU’s character name in the drama.

Notably, IU’s birthday is on May 16, when the singer-actress will turn 31. She seemed to have had a good time with her bestie Kang Han Na on this day. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Check out IU’s latest Instagram update with Kang Han Na:

Advertisement

Know more about IU

IU is one of the most popular soloists in the K-pop right now. In 2008, at the age of 15, she debuted with her first single Lost Child from the EP Lost and Found. Shortly after, she climbed to significant positions on many domestic charts like Circle and Hanteo. Over the years, IU produced a string of smash-hit music, earning the moniker ‘hitmaker’.

Some of the chart-busting songs of this Hallyu star include Celebrity, LILAC, BBIBBI, Blueming, Eight, and more.

In 2024, she released her sixth extended play The Winning with a total of five well-composed songs, which became instant fan favorites. There are two title tracks Shopper and Holssi, a pre-release single Love Wins All featuring BTS’ V, I stan U, and Shh.. feat. NewJeans’ Hyein.

Aside from acting, IU is also a prominent actress with lead roles in dramas like Hotel Del Luna, My Mister, and more.

Who is Kang Han Na?

Kang Han Na is an actress who is best known for her roles in Bloody Heart (2022), My Roommate is a Gumiho (2021), Start-Up (2020), and more. Currently, she is starring as the female lead in the JTBC drama Frankly Speaking, co-starring Go Kyung Pyo.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Queen of Tears’ Kim Ji Won exudes radiance in main poster of first fan meeting BE MY ONE