IU reveals the bold decision she took on her forthcoming album LILAC

IU's fifth album LILAC is all set to release on March 25. Read on to find out

IU is coming in 48 hours! The 27-year-old golden-voiced singer started her singing career in 2008 and is now considered one of the best solo artists in the K-Pop industry! She has produced many hits with her albums Palette and Modern Times. Her last full-length album was Palette released in 2017. Now, The talented songstress will be releasing her fifth full-album LILAC on March 25. Recently she graced the cover of W Korea with her beautiful presence and made an interesting revelation about her upcoming album, LILAC.

IU discussed her decision to go big with this album. She shared that she is very excited to release LILAC as there are a lot of different aspects, each with different meanings, there is a wide variety of musical genres, and has a larger-than-life quality about it. Further, she also revealed the bold decision she took on her forthcoming album LILAC, which is to not release any of her self-composed songs on the album. She mentioned, "Many of my past albums contained songs where I portrayed myself in simple terms. But that concept does not fit with this album."

IU also revealed the intention behind naming the album LILAC. She shared that the theme of the album is Greeting dedicated to her twenties and a token of gratitude to everyone who witnessed her grow and evolve in her twenties. Further, she shared that the meaning behind LILAC is 'the memories of youth'. She is excited to end her twenties on a good note and usher in her thirties with new vigour and excitement. LILAC releases on March 25 at 6 pm KST.

