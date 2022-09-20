IU reveals having a hearing ailment at The Golden Hour concert; Reassures fans

The first day saw girl group ITZY enter as a special guest while Jay Park fulfilled his long time promise and even performed his collaboration song with IU, ‘GANADARA’, on the second day. Industry favourites including BTS’ Jungkook and J-Hope, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin and Beomgyu, TWICE’s Jeongyeon, Jihyo and Nayeon, actors Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Joon Gi and Yoo In Na, and multiple others were present to witness the magic of IU unfold.

Soloist IU held 2 days of shows in the Jamsil Olympic Stadium on September 17 and 18, gathering over 85K to 90K audience members in the span of 2 days. ‘The Golden Hour’ saw a massive influx of UAENAs as they came together to celebrate the singer’s 14th debut anniversary. As she sang some of her favourite and most loved hits, IU presented a fabulous stage with extravagant performances involving hot air balloons and much more.

The 29-year-old laughed and sang and danced for her fans who were then informed of a heartbreaking news when IU herself revealed how she has been struggling with hearing issues for quite some time now. She expressed difficulty in working on the show’s songs and went on to say how she was nervous. IU also clarified how her situation was nothing serious but that it had something to do with her not being able to control her ears properly.

The issue has been going on for about a year according to the songstress who felt her condition worsen on the second day after singing with all her might on the earlier night. As the first female K-pop singer to perform solo at the main stadium of the Jamsil Sports Complex, it was indeed a show to remember.

