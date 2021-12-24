IU REVEALS more details about upcoming release of ‘Pieces’

IU has shared more information about ‘Pieces’! In a video released through the singer’s official Twitter account on December 23 at midnight KST, IU talks about ‘Pieces’ over footage of herself, taken from her daily life as well as moments in the recording studio.

She explains that ‘Pieces’ is a mini album comprising 5 unreleased songs, representing sides of her that were never revealed publicly before. She says, “These songs are individually precious to me, and are part of my memories, but rather than a perfect picture, I think it is more fitting to describe them as pieces of a picture. So, these five songs (pieces) create one complete image. I thought it would clearly express what I wanted to convey if I named this album ‘Pieces’.”

Watch the special teaser for ‘Pieces’, below.

Previously, IU had dropped an artwork teaser for this upcoming project, on December 22 at 12 am KST. The teaser included an illustration of a stack of books with a clock on top, and the singer’s hit releases, including LILAC and Love Poem, as the titles of the books. Going by the new video teaser, perhaps the slips of paper sticking out from between the books are meant to represent those songs that did not make it into the albums.

At the 2021 Melon Music Awards held on December 4, IU received a Daesang for ‘Artist of the Year’. Additionally, her album ‘LILAC’, was the winner of ‘Album of the Year’. It has been a big year for the singer, and she is ending it with a bang.

‘Pieces’ is releasing on December 29 at 6 pm KST.

