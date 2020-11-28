IU reveals she has a lot of love in her heart: Not just in romantic relationships, but also self-love

In a recent interview, IU confessed how she realised with time that self-love and self-esteem are different and that she truly loves herself.

Whether it be as an unbelievably gifted singer or a phenomenally talented actress, IU has surely made a niche for herself that no one can touch. With millions of fans adoring her, there really is no stopping the queen from taking over the world. Hence, it comes as no surprise that GQ Korea named her as the Woman of the Year.

During her interview with GQ Korea, IU spoke candidly about her true self as she confessed, "I have a lot of love in my heart. Hahaha. I have so much love, not just in romantic relationships, but also self-love. As I reached my late twenties, I started to differentiate between self-love and self-esteem." Moreover, the 27-year-old singer and actress shared that in the past, she'd get both self-love and self-esteem confused while wondering why she still felt so lacking when she knew that she loved and cherished herself.

The Dream and Hotel del Luna star thought a lot about it and gradually realised, with time, that self-love and self-esteem are different. IU reiterated that she has a lot of self-love but she also thinks that she is lacking. Regardless of whether she's lacking or not, IU loves herself.

Teasing fans about her new album, IU revealed to GQ Korea, "I’m planning to release it next year. The concept has already been decided: greeting/farewell. Because it’s the last album of my twenties." Explaining the concept further, the Eight singer shared that she debuted when she was 18 and hence, people have seen her since her mid-teens. However, her whole twenties have been spent in the spotlight and she wanted to share a word of greeting/farewell to those who have been watching over her. "Not in a sorrowful way, but in a bright way," IU concluded.

ALSO READ: IU celebrates her 12th debut anniversary by dishing details on new album; Gives tiny update on her film Dream

Are you excited for IU's new album? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :GQ Korea

Share your comment ×