IU reveals watching The Glory, Everything Everywhere All at Once and THIS show to keep herself entertained

IU is very much aware of the trend these days and likes to keep herself updated with the latest happening K-dramas. During a chat with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, the star revealed two of her favourite TV shows to tune into. Being the face behind a lot of popular movies and K-dramas as well as the voice behind countless chart-topping songs, she is not new to the entertainment world and keeps herself up to date.

IU’s favourite K-dramas

While revealing that the Oscar-nominated multi-genre film ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ is a definite recommendation from her end, having really enjoyed it herself. On the other hand, as a K-drama star herself, she spoke about a feel-good drama that has brought her joy recently and it was none other than the Jeon Do Yeon, Jung Kyung Ho starrer ‘Crash Course in Romance’. IU is also a fan of the warmth that it brings, and the heart-fluttering moments in it, making it to her recommendation list as one that she waits to watch every week. The other one was a complete contrast, catching on a much more thrilling drift as IU expressed her affection for ‘The Glory’. Based on high school bullying, the show has been the talk of the town right after its release. Much like the rest of the world, IU seems to be looking forward to the release of part 2 which is set to take place on March 10. Led by Song Hye Kyo alongside Lee Do Hyun, the revenge tale resumes in part 2 soon.

About IU

Lee Ji Eun, who goes by the stage name IU, is a singer and actor from South Korea who has taken over the heart of the South Korean people, earning the title of ‘little sister’. One of the most loved singers in the country, she began acting career with interesting roles and has taken to being the lead in popular dramas like ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’, ‘Hotel del Luna’, and more. She is set to make her small screen return as Ae Soon in ‘You Have Done Well’ alongside Park Bo Gum.

