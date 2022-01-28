IU, Ryu Jun Yeol & more CONFIRMED to join OTT release of webtoon ‘Money Game’

Another impactful show is in the works where famous webtoon writer Bae Jin Soo’s two webtoon projects ‘Money Game’ and ‘Pie Game’ will be reimagined into a drama format to be released as ‘Money Game’ (literal title). On January 28, a representative from Naver Webtoon confirmed the same, announcing the promising cast of Ryu Jun Yeol, IU, Park Jung Min, Park Hae Joon, and Bae Sung Woo.

As per reports, the drama will be made into an 8 part series to be detailed over the experiences of 8 people who chase money. Over time, money is built and these participants land up in different situations where they are disconnected from society. They are placed in extreme situations, giving rise to betrayals and much-needed co-operation on each end in order to win the money. The game poses a tragic end as it ends only when someone dies.

The show will be tailgated by Director Han Jae Rim who has previously worked on ‘The Face Reader’ as well as the upcoming movie ‘Emergency Declaration’ starring Lee Byung Hun, Im Siwan and Song Kang Ho. He will take charge of the writing as well as the directing ends of the show.

IU is expected to return to the small screen following some exceptional roles in dramas ‘Hotel Del Luna’ and ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ among others. Meanwhile actor Ryu Jun Yeol is back to dramaland with his last release ‘Lost’. Park Jung Min was last seen in the thought-provoking Netflix series ‘Hellbound’ while Park Hae Joon’s role in ‘The World of the Married’ earned him praise. Actor Bae Sung Woo has been a known name for his portrayals in multiple movies like ‘Because I Love You’, ‘Beasts Clawing at Straws’ and more.

It is expected that ‘Money Game’ will start filming in the first half of 2022.

