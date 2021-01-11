  1. Home
  2. entertainment

IU’s agency CONFIRMS her comeback; Idol to drop the first track of her upcoming album in January

IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment recently confirmed that the idol will be making her comeback with her 5th full-length album in January! Scroll down for details.
985 reads Mumbai
IU’s agency CONFIRMS her comeback; Idol to drop the first track of her upcoming album in January
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

IU is all set to make her much-anticipated comeback! What’s more, is the pop icon has also released the dates for her new song! Today, the icon’s agency EDAM Entertainment announced via Soompi that the star is in the middle of preparing for her 5th full-length album at the moment and that the idol will be releasing the first track from her much-awaited album as soon as January 27. 

 

Giving more details on what fans can expect from the new track and album, EDAM Entertainment said that the track is bright, cheerful and will leave fans with a very upbeat and feel-good vibe. They admitted that while it is IU’s first time trying her hand on this genre, they are hoping the results will be fruitful and that the fans will love it. 

 

If you missed it, just this week, the idol surprised fans by revealing that she is releasing a new album during her Daesang (Grand Prize) acceptance speech at the 35th Golden Disc Awards and hinting that she might even drop her first track from the album by the end of January. This album by IU will mark the crooner’s 1st full-length album in over three years, her last album was released in 2017, when she dropped her fourth studio album Palette.

 

If you didn’t know, Lee Ji-eun aka IU, is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actress. She signed with Kakao M in 2007 as a trainee and debuted as a singer at the age of fifteen with her album Lost and Found. Along with being a much-loved singer, the star is also known for her work in dramas like Hotel Del Luna, The Producers, My Misters, and more. 

 

ALSO READ: 5 interesting facts about IU that you might not know

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits : Instagram, Soompi

You may like these
Dear Eonni: A fan from India is so mesmerised by IU's talent that she wonders if the Eight singer is even real
IU: Korean superstar donates USD 91,000 to Child Fund Korea in an effort to support less fortunate students
Dear Oppa: A 55 year old Philippines fan requests Start Up actor Nam Joo Hyuk to work with IU after Suzy
Start Up’s Nam Joo Hyuk to Scarlet Heart’s IU: Here’s what all these Korean celebrity Instagram usernames mean
Dear Eonni: A fanboy from the Philippines admits dreaming about marrying IU; Hopes to meet her in 10 years
Google Korea announces the top 25 most searched for idols in the nation: BTS’ V stands proud at number 1