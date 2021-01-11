IU’s agency CONFIRMS her comeback; Idol to drop the first track of her upcoming album in January

IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment recently confirmed that the idol will be making her comeback with her 5th full-length album in January! Scroll down for details.

IU is all set to make her much-anticipated comeback! What’s more, is the pop icon has also released the dates for her new song! Today, the icon’s agency EDAM Entertainment announced via Soompi that the star is in the middle of preparing for her 5th full-length album at the moment and that the idol will be releasing the first track from her much-awaited album as soon as January 27.

Giving more details on what fans can expect from the new track and album, EDAM Entertainment said that the track is bright, cheerful and will leave fans with a very upbeat and feel-good vibe. They admitted that while it is IU’s first time trying her hand on this genre, they are hoping the results will be fruitful and that the fans will love it.

If you missed it, just this week, the idol surprised fans by revealing that she is releasing a new album during her Daesang (Grand Prize) acceptance speech at the 35th Golden Disc Awards and hinting that she might even drop her first track from the album by the end of January. This album by IU will mark the crooner’s 1st full-length album in over three years, her last album was released in 2017, when she dropped her fourth studio album Palette.

If you didn’t know, Lee Ji-eun aka IU, is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actress. She signed with Kakao M in 2007 as a trainee and debuted as a singer at the age of fifteen with her album Lost and Found. Along with being a much-loved singer, the star is also known for her work in dramas like Hotel Del Luna, The Producers, My Misters, and more.

ALSO READ: 5 interesting facts about IU that you might not know

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×