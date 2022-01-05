IU’s label responds to speculations about special treatment to fans for ‘Pieces’ documentary

On January 4, 2021, it was announced that South Korean soloist IU will be releasing a documentary, ‘Pieces: A Twenty-Nine Year Old’s Winter’, to share the production process of her recently released compilation album, ‘Pieces’. However, there were speculations about some fans receiving special treatment in the process, in the way of having been contacted for interviews for the documentary. The singer’s label released a statement addressing the speculations regarding the documentary’s production process through IU’s official fan cafe.

You can read the full statement by EDAM Entertainment, below:

"Hello. This is EDAM Entertainment. While monitoring the fans' opinions in relation to IU's documentary 'Pieces: A Twenty-Nine Year Old's Winter', which was announced today, we came across a point that could be misleading, so we would like to inform you of the facts.

Firstly, the documentary was produced with the intention of giving a meaningful gift to UAENAs, as IU is wrapping up her twenties with her self-composed album 'Pieces'. In order to closely capture the process of the production of the album 'Pieces', we frequently had meetings with the artist until recently. After finishing the filming process, we are currently working on the last stages [of the documentary project].

Following our public announcement of the documentary to fans today, we came to know that some fans had received individual phone calls from [IU's] agency prior to the filming of the documentary.

After fact-checking, it was confirmed that the documentary writer had contacted some fans at the writer’s own discretion, and conducted interviews for the documents needed at the pre-brief meetings. Before the production of the documentary, this writer withdrew from the project and the information collected [from the interviews] was not included in the documentary.

We have also confirmed with outside production staff currently working with the documentary team that they were not informed of any of the above. In order to determine the exact facts, our response to the situation was delayed, and thus we ask for the fans' understanding.

Finally, we sincerely apologize to all UAENAs who may have been concerned about the misunderstanding. We will continue to work hard in order to deliver IU's sincere story to fans through this documentary. Once again, we sincerely apologize for causing concern."

IU’s ‘Pieces’, released on December 29, is a mini album comprising 5 unreleased songs, representing sides of her that were never revealed publicly before.