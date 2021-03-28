IU’s latest song, LILAC, gets a certified All Kill; releases a charming dance practice video too

iChart, the official online music ranking chart, tweeted a congratulatory message certifying IU’s LILAC as an all-kill while IU shows off her dance in the dance practice video.

LILAC is the fifth studio album, LILAC has had an incredible start! The music video of the title track, LILAC, was dropped on March 25 and just two days after that, on March 27, iChart tweeted that the song was certified as All-Kill! This amazing feat can no doubtedly be done only by one of the most popular solo artists!

An All-Kill is generally known as the song or video being number in all the categories of a music award/streaming platform. On iChart, an All-Kill song is the one that is No. 1 on the Daily and 24Hits charts of Melon, the Daily and Realtime charts of Genie and Bugs, VIBE’s Today Top 100 chart, and the Realtime charts of FLO and iChart. On the same day, she even released her dance music video that shows her and the dancers charming skills in a very detailed manner!

Watch the dance practice video below:

IU’s LILAC is a song that celebrates her long musical journey and in a way, bids adieu to her 20s, welcoming a new future. The song itself starts with her entering a platform to board a train. The platform names on the signboard are all IUs discographies in chronological order. It’s a retro-themed concept where we see the talented singer and actor play different roles - one in which she stuns everyone with a beautiful gown and another where she beats up the goons. The song is pretty catchy and addictive.

EDAM Entertainment, the singer’s agency, even revealed that she had donated a total of 100 million won to two non-profit organizations for good causes, to celebrate her studio album release.

