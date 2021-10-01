IU’s most stylish Korean dramas that gave us fashion inspiration

If you love K dramas as much as we do, it’s a given that you’ve heard of and love IU. In addition to being a talented pop star, the singer is also phenomenal when it comes to acting. Don’t believe us? Just watch any of her shows like Hotel Del Luna, The Producers among others. As an ode to the singer, actress and style star, we’re looking back at some of her most stylish TV shows, scrolls own for the full list!

Hotel Del Luna: IU gives the performance of a lifetime as she essays the role of a woman who’s lived through different eras. Using her style to tell a deeper tale, the actress and pop star changes up her style in the show flawlessly to depict the different eras. If you’ve not seen this show yet, we wouldn’t suggest waiting any longer!

Bel Ami: A class apart and different from the kind of characters IU usually portrays, Bel Ami shows the icon in a light like never before. Playing the girl next door, fallen for a guy out of her league, IU shines bright as a naive, innocent girl and her style rightfully depicted that perfectly!

The Producers: Portraying her rightful role as a singer, IU was more than in her element in this show. While the profession was similar, IU’s personal style couldn’t be more different from her characters’. While IU’s personal style is all thing subtle and smart, her The Producers role featured her in statement lips, edgy style with a gothic touch.

