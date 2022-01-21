IU & Shin Se Kyung’s agency announces legal action against malicious commenters with zero leniency

On January 21, EDAM Entertainment announced that they will be pursuing legal action against those posting malicious comments, on behalf of their artists, singer-actor IU and actress Shin Se Kyung. The agency released an official statement announcing its plans and emphasized that there will be no leniency shown, nor any settlements made.

The agency shared, “As previously announced, we are doing our best to protect rights and interests by taking regular legal action against malicious posts such as defamation, personal attacks, insults, the spread of false information, malicious slander, and invasion of privacy.” They continued, “After thoroughly reviewing the company’s self-monitoring as well as reports from fans, we have become fully aware of the seriousness of the malicious posts, and have filed several complaints with an investigative agency through our law firm, based on the new evidence collected.”

Further, EDAM Entertainment revealed that “Recently, we have been closely watching some perpetrators who have repeatedly posted unfounded rumours and malicious posts in the form of non-logged-in IPs, and have collected evidence over a long time, recognising that their malicious behaviour has gotten worse over time. Through such data, we have procured the non-logged-in accounts, carrier IPs, and nicknames used so far, and have delivered this information to the investigative agency.”

The agency continued that they have also collected evidence through real-time monitoring from private cafés, community sites, social media and more, to track down perpetrators who attempted to avoid leaving evidence by deleting posts. EDAM Entertainment ended the statement with, “We will try to ensure that only warm sunlight can be present in the hearts of our artists and fans without any shade. Thank you.”