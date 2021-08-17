From IU to Son Ye Jin; These actresses redefined K drama fashion & we’re here for it

Even though Korean Dramas are widely popular for their charming casting, breathtaking scenic locations, and most of all their intriguing plots, we have to admit that fashion plays a major role in the bargain as well. Today, we’re looking back at the most stylish Korean dramas that will definitely curb your fashion fix for today! From Crash Landing on You to The Legend of the Blue Sea, here are the dramas that took the cake with spectacular styling.

Jun Ji Hyun has been a part of several fashionable dramas, be it--My Love from the Star or The Legend of the Blue Sea. From playing a bratty over-the-top role to being a mermaid-turned-ultra-stylish-human, the actress sure knows how to ace fashion statements!

Crash Landing On You featured Son Ye Jin in one of her finest works yet. While the actress displayed every bit of corporate glam during her time in South Korea, things and her style quickly changed as she landed in North Korea and then once she fell in love.

Hotel Del Luna put IU in the centre stage! The actress stole the limelight as she commissioned the period drama as the main lead, her character was one who had lived centuries and her style certainly got the best of it. The influence of Victorian charm and old Hollywood glam was visible in her clothes, styling, accessorizing and demeanour. If you haven’t seen it, in the drama, she lived in different decades for thousands of years, and along with it she wore different outfits from the golden eras.

