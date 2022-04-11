IU, Song Kang Ho, Kang Dong Won, Bae Doo Na & Lee Joo Young starrer ‘Broker’ to premiere in THIS month

'Broker' is the first Korean film directed by Hirokazu Koreeda, who won the Palme d'Or at the 71st Cannes International Film Festival, and is expected with a solid cast of Song Kang Ho, Kang Dong Won, Bae Doo Na, IU, and Lee Joo Young. Lotte Entertainment has confirmed its release in June and released a teaser poster announcing the start of a special journey.

'The Broker' is a movie that depicts the unexpected and special journey of those who have a relationship connecting each other through a baby. Sang Hyeon (Song Kang Ho), a self-proclaimed good-will broker, and his partner Dong Soo (Kang Dong Won) are trying to find the new parents of a baby in a baby box and make a special deal.

The poster, which shows the people smiling brightly while looking at each other, foretells a warm chemistry and creates warmth, while at the same time raising expectations for a deeper ensemble of Song Kang Ho and Kang Dong Won, reunited for the first time in 12 years after 'Sister-in-law'.

Director Hirokazu Koreeda, who has captivated the world with his powerful storytelling and delicate directing, the new film 'Broker', a film that raises expectations with a deep message and lingering sound, is a new film that raises expectations with Korea's representative actors that transcend generations.

