IU, Song Kang Ho’s Broker & Park Chan Wook’s Decision to Leave up for Palme d’Or at 75th Cannes Film Festival

After a couple of years under the pandemic’s grasp, the esteemed Cannes Film Festival is set to return to the world stage with its signature May event. Running for about 2 weeks from May 17 to May 28, the spotlight is once again on the Korean entertainment industry that has caught the critics’ attention.

This time 2 Korean language movies will be competing for the revered Palme d’Or at the 75th Cannes Film Festival for the Competition category, ‘Broker’ and ‘Decision to Leave’. Both the movies are set to hit the theatres on May 6.

The earlier series stars IU, Song Kang Ho, Kang Dong Won, Bae Doona as well as Lee Joo Young and is about a service that places baby boxes for people to anonymously give up on taking care of their offspring. ‘Broker’ boasts director Koreeda Hirokazu who has previously grabbed the win a couple times, making this his sixth entry.

On the other hand, highly successful director Park Chan Wook’s return to the Cannes Film Festival is marked with his movie ‘Decision to Leave’. The movie cast includes Park Hae Il and Chinese actress Tang Wei in lead roles who take up roles of a detective and a widow in the film.

Moreover, Lee Jung Jae’s directorial debut ‘Hunt’ has been chosen to be screened at the 75th Cannes Film Festival for the Midnight Screening category. It also stars actor Jung Woo Sung along with Lee Jung Jae himself as two NIS agents who are each other’s rivals and are on a path to discover the truth behind a team of North Korean spies.

