IU stars in a mysterious pastel teaser image for upcoming comeback or concert? Find Out

IU posted a poster titled The Golden Hour on her official Twitter, making fans look forward to it. On Twitter, an image was posted with the words 'The Golden Hour’ with hashtags like ‘under the orange sun', and IU's fan club 'Uena' are looking forward to a new song or concert.

In the photo, IU is standing on a background painted in pastel tones, and the lyrics of the song 'Eight' released on May 20, 'We dance together without shadows under the orange sun', so fans are making various guesses. In particular, IU recently posted a video on how to cheer for her new song 'Lilac' on the official YouTube channel 'IU Official', so there is speculation that it might be holding a concert.

IU signed with LOEN Entertainment (now Kakao Entertainment) in 2007 as a trainee and debuted as a singer at the age of fifteen with her first mini album ‘Lost and Found’ (2008). Although her follow-up albums, ‘Growing Up’ and ‘IU...IM’, brought mainstream success, it was after the release of ‘Good Day’, the lead single from her 2010 album ‘Real’, that she achieved national stardom. ‘Good Day’ went on to spend five consecutive weeks at the top position of South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart, and in 2019, it was ranked number one on Billboard's ‘100 Greatest K-Pop Songs of the 2010s’ list.

Aside from her music career, IU has ventured into hosting radio and television shows, as well as acting. Following her supporting role in teen drama ‘Dream High’ (2011) and minor appearances in several television series, she was cast in leading roles in television drama series ‘You Are the Best!’ (2013), ‘Pretty Man’ (2013–14), ‘The Producers’ (2015), ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ (2016) and 'Hotel Del Luna' (2019). IU's role as a desperate office worker in ‘My Mister’ (2018) earned her critical acclaim and she received her first Best Actress in Television nomination at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards. In 2022, IU starred in Hirokazu Koreeda's ‘Broker’, alongside Song Kang Ho, Bae Doona and Gang Dong Won.

