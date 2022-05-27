IU steps down from ‘Money Game’; To be replaced by Chun Woo Hee

Earlier this year, on January 28, the line-up for the upcoming drama ‘Money Game’ (literal title) was announced to include Ryu Jun Yeol, IU, Park Jung Min, Park Hae Joon, Bae Sung Woo, and more. In the latest update, it has been announced that IU will no longer be a part of the upcoming series.

Studio N officially announced this on May 27, sharing that IU had left the cast of ‘Money Game’, on account of scheduling conflicts. Instead, actress Chun Woo Hee of ‘Be Melodramatic’ fame, will be taking over the role and joining the cast of ‘Money Game’. Based on famous Webtoon writer Bae Jin Soo’s Webtoon projects ‘Money Game’ and ‘Pie Game’, the upcoming drama boasts a star-studded line-up of Ryu Jun Yeol, Park Jung Min, Park Hae Joon, Bae Sung Woo, Lee Joo Young, Lee Yul Eum, Moon Jung Hee, and Chun Woo Hee.

The drama will reportedly be an 8 part series, detailing the experiences of 8 people participating in a high-stakes game involving 8 eight people cut off from the rest of society and being placed under extreme circumstances. Betrayal and cooperation take the forefront as the contestants attempt to gather as much money as possible before the game ends, which happens only when someone dies.

‘Money Game’ will be helmed by Director Han Jae Rim, who has previously worked on ‘The Face Reader’, and has also helmed the Lee Byung Hun, Im Siwan, and Song Kang Ho starrer ‘Emergency Declaration’.

At present, filming for ‘Money Game’ is currently scheduled to start next month in mid-June. Stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming Webtoon-based drama, ‘Money Game’.