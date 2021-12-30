IU, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN & more to perform at 36th Golden Disc Awards

On December 30, the 2nd lineup of performers was announced for the upcoming 36th Golden Disc Awards. According to reports, the second lineup includes K-pop groups STAYC, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, Oh My Girl, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, along with soloists IU and Heize. The four-member vocal group, Big Mama, is also a part of the second lineup.

Previously, on December 28, the first lineup of performers was revealed to include aespa, ENHYPEN, THE BOYZ, BTS, Brave Girls, Lee Mujin, Lim Young Woong, and Jeon Somi. Though BTS is currently on an official extended period of rest and thus will not be in attendance, the group will be releasing exclusive footage from their four-day ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LA’ concert, for the first time on television.

The nominations for the 36th Golden Disc Awards include (G)-IDLE, AKMU, Davichi, Red Velvet, BLACKPINK's Rosé, BTS, Brave Girls, Big Mama, SHINee, STAYC, IU, aespa, Lim Young Woong, ITZY, Jeon Somi, Taeyeon, TWICE, Heize, and HyunA, and more, in the ‘Digital Bonsang’ category.

BTS, aespa, THE BOYZ and ENHYPEN are nominated for the Album Bonsang award while aespa is also up for the ‘Rookie Artist of the Year’ trophy.

The award ceremony, set to be held on January 8 at 3 pm KST, will be hosted by actor and singer Lee Seung Gi, actress Lee Da Hee, and singer Sung Si Kyung. The 36th Golden Disc Awards will take place at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome, and will be broadcast via JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4.