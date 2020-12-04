IU to Sunmi: 7 Kpop female soloists with the best feminist anthems

K-pop groups undoubtedly get a lot of love but soloists deserve it too. K-Pop has a rich variety of female soloists who have taken it upon themselves to raise the banner of female empowerment. Not only do their lyrics reflect the sentiment, but their music videos are creatively directed in a way that also sends the message across.

Some of the most incredible female soloists in K-Pop include BoA, IU, Sunmi, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Bibi, Chungha, AILEE, HyunA, Jessi, AleXa, Lee Hi and Gain, just to name a few. With powerful vocals, intense performance, hardcore rap and an overall mastery of artistry and expertise, these queens rule the K-Pop world. Each one of them commands an entire stage and fills out stadiums as potently as whole groups and fans go gaga over them no matter what. If you’ve fallen in a slump and need a pick-me-up, these soloists have your back. Keep reading for a list of feminist anthems to get you right back up on your feet.

Here are 7 Kpop female soloists with the best feminist anthems

HyunA – Roll Deep

“You can’t touch me, don’t touch me. I don’t care at all, my place is still the same.”

BoA – Woman

“No comparing, I shine just as I am. I’m beautiful enough, To be a woman.”

Jennie – Solo

“Used to be your girl/Now I’m used to being the GOAT

You’re sittin’ on your feelings/I’m sittin’ on my throne

I ain’t got no time for the troubles in your eyes

This time I’m only lookin’ at me, myself and I.”

CL – Baddest Female

“This is for all my bad girls around the world.

Not bad meaning bad, but bad meaning good, you know?

Let’s light it up and let it burn like we don’t care.

Let ‘em know how it feels damn good to be bad.”

Maria – Hwasa

“I'm saying this for you/It's a shining night

Don't torture yourself/Oh Maria, I'm saying this for you

Why are you trying so hard?/You're already beautiful.”

IU – Palette

“I like it, I'm twenty five/I know that you hate me

I got this, I’m truly fine/I think I know myself a little bit now.”

Sunmi – Gashina

“I’m gonna live like a flower, I’ll be myself

Can’t nobody stop me now

No try me.”

