IU surprises fans with an upcoming compilation release titled ‘Pieces’

IU has surprised fans yet again! On December 22 at 12 am KST, singer IU dropped an artwork teaser for an upcoming project. The teaser is an illustration of a stack of books with a clock on top, and the singer’s hit releases, including LILAC and Love Poem, as the titles of the books.

Check out the teaser for the project, titled Pieces, released on IU’s official Twitter account, below.

While IU is yet to offer details regarding the project, going by the artwork, Pieces appears to be an ode to some of the singer’s previous, immensely popular releases.

IU has been known to release songs and albums marking important years of her life. LILAC, the singer’s fifth studio album released earlier this year in March, was her farewell to her 20s as she stepped into her 30s (in Korean age). Twenty-Three, the lead single from IU’s fifth EP Chat-Shire released in October 2015, documented the South Korean singer’s feelings about stepping into her 20s. Perhaps Pieces will follow a similar theme, going by the cryptic teaser.

IU has already swept this year’s music charts with popular releases Celebrity, LILAC, and strawberry moon. With only a few days to go before the year ends, Pieces comes as a welcome surprise from the singer.

Pieces is set to release on December 29 at 6 pm KST. Watch the music video for strawberry moon once again while you wait for more information about Pieces!

