IU, Suzy, Jackson Wang, Hwasa, and Nam Joo Hyuk feature in the list of Forbes 30 under 30 Asia: Class of 2021

These K-Pop stars have been recognized on the Forbes 30 under 30 list! Read on to know more.

Forbes released their 30 under 30 Asia list on April 19, recognizing the hard work of millenials and Gen-Zs alike under what they’ve termed as “the toughest year of their generation” - which is true. The list recognized entrepreneurs, leaders, activists, scientists, and others in various categories such as Entertainment & Sports, Social impact, Finance & Venture Capital, Enterprise Technology, Healthcare & Science, and more.

Amongst others, our favourite idols IU, GOT7’s Jackson Wang, and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa made the list along with ‘Start Up’ stars Nam Joo Hyuk and Suzy. Their profiles on the Forbes website state their achievements such as the awards they’ve won and the number of views or followers the artists have on a particular platform. According to Forbes, the factors that were considered to make the list were ‘the demonstration of leadership, impact, the potential of success and the embodiment of the entrepreneurial spirit synonymous with Forbes’.

IU is one of the most recognized and loved soloists who’s at the top of the KPop industry. She’s an actress, a singer and a dancer. Her recent album ‘Lilac’ has been reigning over the charts and she’s known for her roles in hit shows such as ‘hotel del Luna’, ‘Scarlet Heart Ryeo’, and many others. GOT7’s Jackson Wang’s achievements aren’t unknown either. At just 26, he is the CEO of his company Team Wang and his own fashion label named Team Wang Design. He has been influential in China, Korea, and in the international markets too. He even plans to release 40+ songs this year alone.

Start Up’s lead actors Bae Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk have been raking in the likes since their recent drama. Bae Suzy was a part of an idol group called Miss A before venturing into the acting world and Nam Joo Hyuk started as a model, leading to doing popular roles in The School Nurse Files and Start Up.

Last but definitely not the least is MAMAMOO’s Hwasa who has made her name as both a member of the group and as a solo artist. Unabashedly herself, she broke many barriers and is a singer and a songwriter. Her super hit album ‘Maria’ clocked at number one on US iTunes Albums Chart which made her the first female Korean artist to achieve this feat!

Every single star on the list was rightfully deserved! You can check out the entire Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia: Class of 2021 here.

