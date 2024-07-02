IU tops most searched Korean actresses' list in first half of 2024; Han So Hee, Kim Ji Won, and more follow close

In the first half of 2024, IU has emerged as the most searched actress in Korea, leading a competitive field that includes Han So Hee and Kim Ji Won in second and third places respectively. The list, dominated by popular names like Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, Jeon Jong Seo, and Bae Suzy, and more reflects the ongoing fascination with top talents in Korean entertainment.

IU becomes the most searched Korean actress in the first half of 2024

According to a recent report by dcinside, revealed on June 27, IU has topped the list of the most searched Korean actresses on Google in the first half of 2024. Known for her versatile talent in music and acting, IU continues to captivate fans with her ongoing projects and endorsements.

Following closely behind IU is Han So Hee, who gained immense popularity for her roles in dramas like The World of the Married and Nevertheless. Her compelling performances have solidified her position as one of Korea's rising stars.

In third place is Kim Ji Won, celebrated for her roles in hit dramas such as Descendants of the Sun and the latest drama Queen of Tears. Her charm and acting prowess have garnered a strong fan base both domestically and internationally.

YoonA, known for her dual career as a member of Girls' Generation and an actress, takes the fourth spot. Her achievements in music and television through hit dramas like King The Lang, Big Mouth, and more have made her a household name in Korea.

Rounding up the top five is Jeon Jong Seo, recognized for her critically acclaimed performances in films like Burning and dramas like Wedding Impossible. Her talent and potential continue to draw attention in the entertainment industry.

Other notable actresses on the list include Bae Suzy recently seen in Doona!, Song Ha Yoon, Go Yoon Jung, Lee Joo Bin, and Lee Hyeri. The rankings are based on data from Google searches, highlighting the actresses who have captured the public's interest and curiosity in the first half of 2024.

Enlisted below are top 20 most searched Korean actresses in the first half of 2024

IU Han So Hee Kim Ji Won YoonA Jeon Jong Seo Bae Suzy Song Ha Yoon Go Yoon Jung Lee Joo Bin Lee Hyeri Kim Go Eun Chun Woo Hee Kim Hye Soo Park Min Young Kim Yoo Jung Song Ji Hyo Park Bo Young Jeon Ji Hyun Kim Tae Hee Kim Hye Yoon