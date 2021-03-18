IU unleashes her inner femme fatale in the new preview video for upcoming comeback LILAC

Lilac is the title track of IU's forthcoming comeback, LILAC releasing on March 25.

We are literally counting days on our fingertips! IU will be releasing her much-awaited fifth full album comeback LILAC, in a couple of days. As we near the D-date, our excitement is doubling too! Of course, IU putting out these adorable teasers of her new music isn't helping our cause much. On March 17, IU unveiled the preview teaser video for Lilac, the title track of her eponymous album LILAC!

In the video, you can see IU dressed in a crisp white shirt and black trousers, looking fit and athletic. She is seen punching and combating attackers, who are dressed in black. IU channels her inner femme fatale at these attackers who come charging at her, as she tackles them with ease. The setting is red, with circular windows allowing the sunlight to seep in. A rhythmic beat punctuates in the background as IU flawlessly moves around in action.

You can check out the power-packed teaser below:

Previously IU unveiled the complete tracklist of her forthcoming album, LILAC. The tracklist features the title track Lilac and other amazing b-side tracks like Flu, Coin, Spring Bye Spring, Celebrity, Turning Song featuring DEAN, Empty Cup, Child and My Ocean, Ah Puh, and Epilogue. IU's dazzling chart-topping song Celebrity, which released earlier this year, will now be part of her full-length album.

IU also released the pristine lyrical teaser for the enchanting track, Spring Bye Spring and the b-side track, titled Flu, part of LILAC. Uaenas are in awe of IU's duality as she effortlessly switches from being a delicate princess to a badass femme fatale. LILAC will drop on March 25 at 6 pm KST.

ALSO READ: IU unveils the pristine lyrical teaser for the enchanting track, Spring Bye Spring

Uaenas, are you excited for LILAC? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×