IU unveils a mesmerising and cryptic teaser image for her upcoming music project

On October 1, IU released a pretty teaser image for a possible comeback. The teaser image shows a vivid pink moon against a bluish-purple background and captioned “meet again when the strawberry moon comes up, from IU.” If this teaser image is confirmed to be for IU's comeback, this would mark her first comeback in six months since 'LILAC' in March.

Lee Ji Eun, born May 16, 1993, known professionally as IU, is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actress. The name IU is a combination of 'I' and 'you' meaning "you and I become one through music." She signed with Kakao M (formerly LOEN Entertainment, now Kakao Entertainment) in 2007 as a trainee and debuted as a singer at the age of fifteen with her first mini album ‘Lost and Found’ (2008). Although her follow-up albums, ‘Growing Up’ and ‘IU...IM’, brought mainstream success, it was after the release of ‘Good Day’ , the lead single from her 2010 album ‘Real’, that she achieved national stardom. ‘Good Day’ went on to spend five consecutive weeks at the top position of South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart, and in 2019, it was ranked number one on Billboard's ‘100 Greatest K-Pop Songs of the 2010s’ list.

IU has released a total of five studio albums and nine extended plays in her career, scoring five number-one albums and twenty-seven number-one singles on the Gaon Music Charts. One of the best-selling solo acts in the group-dominated K-pop industry, she has been included on Forbes magazine's annual Korea Power Celebrity list since 2012 and reached a peak ranking of number three that year. In 2014, Billboard recognized IU as the all-time leader of its Korea K-pop Hot 100 chart with the most number-one songs and the artist who has held the number-one position for the most weeks. She was named Gallup Korea's Singer of the Year in 2014 and in 2017.

Aside from her music career, IU has ventured into hosting radio and television shows, as well as acting. Following her supporting role in teen drama ‘Dream High’ and minor appearances in several television series, she starred in ‘You're the Best, Lee Soon-shin’, ‘Pretty Man’, ‘The Producers’, ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’, ‘My Mister’, ‘Persona’, and ‘Hotel del Luna’.

ALSO READ: BTS’ diplomatic passports exhibited at HYBE INSIGHT; J-Hope’s ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’ crosses 300 million views

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser image? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.