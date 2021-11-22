IU will debut her song 'strawberry moon' at the 2021 Melon Music Awards

Good news for Uaenas! IU will be performing at the Melon Music Awards (MMA) for the first time in four years! For this year’s Melon Music Awards, IU will be performing with the theme of “a door connecting the end of her 20s with the beginning of her 30s.” She will be performing her new song 'strawberry moon' for the first time through a completely live eight-member band version.

A source from Melon commented that the entire story will fit the story of IU the artist, so it’ll feel one has come to an IU concert! In 2017, IU won Best Album of the Year, Best Song Writer Award, and Top 10 Artists at Melon Music Awards 2017 after releasing 'Palette' and 'A Flower Bookmark 2' that same year. She also touched fans' hearts with a scintillating performance of 'Dear Name' with a choir consisting of around 60 people who dream of becoming musicians.

The 2021 Melon Music Awards will take place on December 4 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Only artists who released music between November 11, 2020, and November 7, 2021, were eligible for this year’s awards. IU has received nominations in the 'Artist Of The Year' and 'Top 10' category. Also, IU's album 'LILAC' has earned a nomination in the 'Album Of The Year' category and 'Celebrity' has earned a nomination in the 'Best Song Of The Year' category. IU is nominated in the 'Best Solo Female Artist' and 'Netizen Popularity Award' categories respectively. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

