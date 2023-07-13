IU, Yeo Jin Goo, Lee Do Hyun starrer Hotel Del Luna’s top 5 moments that call for endless replays

A mysterious hostess, a human manager and a ghost hotel, what could possibly go wrong? Hotel Del Luna chronicles the tale of a mysterious hotel, established right in the heart of Seoul. Oblivious to the human eye, this mystical hotel serves as a sanctuary for wandering souls seeking assistance in their journey towards afterlife. Hotel Del Luna evokes a wide range of emotions, from heart-fluttering moments to nostalgic farewells, making them highly memorable. Here are five moments of IU, Yeo Jin Goo and Lee Do Hyun that have compelled viewers to replay them repeatedly:

Episode 4: The powerful kiss

In this episode, Goo Chan Sung unintentionally enters a ghost-infested room due to the Hotel Del Luna staff's attempt to scare him away. As danger looms, Jang Man Wol intervenes with a kiss, urging him to remain silent. This scene, featuring a passionate kiss, has attracted the highest viewership since its broadcast.

Episode 6: A wistful ending

Jang Man Wol experiences mixed emotions when Goo Chan Sung plans a beach outing. As she rediscovers her longing for companionship, Goo Chan Sung surprises her with an autograph from Kim Jun Hyun. Overwhelmed, Jang Man Wol admits feeling a tinge of sadness, as the present moment is more beautiful than her past. This ending marks the beginning of their blossoming feelings for each other.

Episode 8: Goodbye, Goo Chan Sung

Jang Man Wol devises a plan to eliminate Mi Ra, who has assumed Song Hwa's appearance. However, harming a human risks Jang Man Wol's existence. To protect her, Goo Chan Sung sacrifices himself, but his injuries leave him unconscious for several days. Jang Man Wol, unwilling to share her personal torment, bids him a one-sided farewell, leaving viewers curious about the drama's second half.

Episode 9: The confession

Fearful of Jang Man Wol's potential disappearance, Goo Chan Sung rejects a medicine that would prevent him from seeing ghosts. He expresses his determination to face the dangers together, confessing, ‘I will continue to be in danger, so continue to protect me.’ This heartfelt confession sets the stage for the drama's second half, evoking intense emotions among viewers.

Episode 10: A heart-fluttering ending

Jang Man Wol reveals her vulnerability for the first time, confessing her wish for Goo Chan Sung to stay by her side even if she disappears someday. He firmly assures her, ‘No, I won't let you disappear. Trust me.’ Overwhelmed by gratitude, sadness, and comfort, Jang Man Wol sheds tears and finds solace in Goo Chan Sung's warm embrace. As if in response, flowers bloom on the ancient tree, offering viewers a joyful moment and fueling their support for this romance.

Which scene is your favourite?

