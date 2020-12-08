IU, ZICO & more: IZM releases top 10 songs of the year; BTS not on the list

The biggest music review site of South Korea IZM Critic has released its list of the top 10 songs of the year.

As we come closer to the end of the year 2020, now is the time to look back at the year’s major milestones and cultural products. IZM is a South Korean online magazine that publishes pop music reviews, articles, and interviews with artists. It was founded in August 2001 by music critic Im Jin-mo, and is edited by music critic Yeo In-hyub.

IZM Critic, the music site of Neo Music Community and the largest music review site in South Korea, recently published a list of 2020’s top 10 songs. Every year, a list of the top 10 songs of the year is published and oftentimes, the top picks do not reflect how the global majority feels. For example, this year, BTS unfortunately did not make the list of 2020’s top 10 songs which has upset international fans and Korean ARMYs as well. Keep reading to see which groups/soloists/bands made the list! It is important to note that the list was not published in any order of ranking and that one entry is in no way superior to another.

Here are the top 10 songs of 2020 according to IZM Critic:

IU – Eight (Prod. & Feat. SUGA of BTS)

Oh My Girl - Dolphin

Jo Jung Suk - Aloha

ZICO - Any Song

BLACKPINK - Lovesick Girls

Changmo - METEOR

Gaho - Start Over

DAY6 - Zombie

Gwangil Jo - Acrobat

LEENALCHI – Tiger is Coming

Credits :IZM

