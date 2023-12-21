IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment confirms accuser's identity who falsely reported singer for plagiarism

Korean soloist IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment has confirmed that an anonymous individual, who made baseless plagiarism allegations against the singer, has been finally identified. Seoul Gangnam Police Station has submitted the personal information of the accuser, (who was referred to as Person A) to the Seoul Central District Court.

For the uninformed, in May 2023, an unknown individual reported to the police that famous singer IU was involved in plagiarizing six songs, thus, violating copyright laws. In August, EDAM Entertainment released a statement that the police dismissed IU’s plagiarism case on the grounds that the singer didn’t participate in composing the songs in any way, therefore, there was no copyright infringement.

IU’s agency to continue defamation lawsuit against the individual who falsely accused singer of plagiarism

In September 2023, when IU’s plagiarism case was dropped by the police, EDAM Entertainment proceeded to file a defamation lawsuit, seeking over 30 million KRW (Korean won) for the damage caused to IU’s reputation due to this false report. Now that person A has been identified, the agency reassured that it will continue with the defamation lawsuit until the accuser is punished for his wrongdoings. However, the details of the individual have not been disclosed to the public.

The disputed songs that IU was alleged of plagiarizing included Good Day, The Red Shoes, Bbibbi, Pitiful, Boo, and Celebrity. EDAM Entertainment reiterated that this case was a direct attack on the artist's creative potential and a clear attempt to defame IU.

More about IU’s recent activities

IU is one of the most celebrated solo artists in South Korea. The singer-songwriter was ranked No. 1 on Billboard's 100 Greatest K-Pop Songs of the 2010s list. Idol-turned-actress has delighted the audience with her exemplary performances in dramas and films, such as Hotel Del Luna (2019), Broker (2022), and Dream (2023).

IU is all set to make her comeback with a music video featuring BTS’ V and fans are excited for her next project as it marks the first-ever collaboration between the two artists. The music video is helmed by director Um Tae Hwa, the man behind critically acclaimed film Concrete Utopia (2023).

