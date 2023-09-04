IU's agency EDAM Entertainment shares plagiarism case against artist is dismissed

IU's agency EDAM Entertainment shared that accusations that were raised against the K-pop soloist IU have been dismissed by the investigative agency. It was decided by the investigating agency that IU was not found committing any crime, as alleged by the accuser, about six of her songs being plagiarised. It was reported in May 2023, that an accuser identified as Person A had filed a plagiarism complaint against IU.

Six of IU’s songs were accused of plagiarism

It was reported earlier that the K-pop soloist had been accused of stealing music from Western and Domestic artists for her songs. Person A lodged a complaint about the violation of copyright law for six of IU's songs. Red Shoes, Good Day, BBIBBI, Pitiful, Boo, and Celebrity were the six songs. IU had participated in the composition of Celebrity and production of BBIBBI. But all these allegations have been dismissed by the investigating agency on the grounds that none of the songs violated copyright laws. All the allegations made by Person A against IU were baseless and false.

EDAM Entertainment’s statement

The agency shared that in order for copyright infringement to occur under the Copyright Act, the artist must create a work that is substantially similar to another artist’s existing work without permission. In IU’s case, the agency shared that the K-pop soloist never participated in composing the remaining five songs that Person A accused of being plagiarized. As for the sixth song that is concerned, IU did not participate in that particular segment of the song that the accuser put plagiarism allegations on. Earlier in August, the agency had shared that they were taking legal action against all the malicious posts and false rumors that surfaced on the internet against IU following the plagiarism allegations.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Former YG labelmates CL, Lee Soo Hyuk, BIGBANG’s G-Dragon and PSY have an impromptu meet up