IU's agency provides legal updates; strengthens security measures for artist's safety amid ongoing lawsuits

On May 10, Maeil Kyungjae reported that Seoul Seongbuk Police Station received a complaint from a non-celebrity ("A") against singer IU for alleged copyright law violation. The filed complaint reportedly targeted six of IU's songs, namely The Red Shoes, Good Day, BBIBBI, Pitiful, Boo, and Celebrity. It's worth noting that IU contributed to the lyrics of Celebrity and played a role in producing BBIBBI.

On May 12, EDAM Entertainment issued a statement providing an update on the situation, indicating that the investigative agency decided to dismiss the criminal allegations against IU on August 24, citing that it did not constitute a crime. EDAM Entertainment emphasized once again that IU did not take part in composing the five songs subject to the allegation. Additionally, the statement clarified that IU also did not participate in composing the specific part of the sixth song that the accuser had raised concerns about.

In response to the dismissal of plagiarism accusations, EDAM Entertainment released a comprehensive statement on October 6. This statement detailed the progress of both civil and criminal lawsuits against the accuser and addressed issues related to malicious posts.

Agency provides legal updates for plagiarism accusations

EDAM Entertainment provided a comprehensive statement on October 6, updating the public on the progress of civil and criminal lawsuits against the accuser, along with actions taken against malicious posts. The label stated that they have filed damage claims against netizens for defamation and the violation of IU's rights.

The agency revealed that around February, they submitted a criminal allegation for defamation using false information against individuals, including presumed social accounts/IDs of the person believed to be the accuser, to the Gangnam Police Station in Seoul. The case is currently under investigation, and legal representatives have gathered data to secure personal information linked to the accuser. They have also applied for and executed a warrant to secure communication confirmation data, awaiting a response from the company.

EDAM Entertainment emphasized that they have filed claims for damages against the alleged individual for defamation, rights violation, and all illegal acts committed. A request to obtain personal information about the alleged accuser has been submitted, pending a court decision. Once this information is received, legal actions will be taken.

Regarding the progress of the lawsuit for damage compensation, the agency reported that on September 8th, they filed a lawsuit against the accuser in the Seoul Central District Court. The suit seeks damages for illegal acts, such as defamation of IU, violation of personal rights, and false accusations. After filing the complaint, they initiated the process to obtain the accuser’s personal information,as mentioned previously. EDAM Entertainment affirmed their commitment to holding the accuser accountable for damages once the necessary information is confirmed.

Action against death threats

The agency also disclosed a recent incident involving a death threat against IU, prompting investigative agencies to urgently dispatch personnel to the agency's headquarters, Kakao Entertainment, and the artist's residence. The threats of violence against the artist had escalated significantly, leading to police intervention at their offices and the artist's residency. As IU was filming at the time of the threats, security measures were heightened after police confirmed the need for additional protection.

This disturbing revelation follows a prolonged harassment campaign by online detractors who were previously accused of fabricating plagiarism allegations. The agency strongly emphasized that false reports would not go unpunished and pledged to pursue those responsible, including the accusers mentioned earlier. They urged investigative agencies to swiftly and severely punish anyone involved in such actions.

Find the full statement in English below-

