IU’s agency slams plagiarism allegations, plans legal action against false claims

Korean solo singer and actress IU faced allegations of plagiarising on her six songs from her very celebrated and famed discography. After the bold claims were first made, her agency shared a lengthy and strong-worded response on its social media, clarifying that they had not received any summons from the investigation agency. In fact, they added that the company (and presumably artist IU herself), first came to know about the allegations via news articles. They notified of their decision to counter-sue the person with the intent of spreading false information.

IU’s agency update on plagiarism allegations case

On May 12, EDAM Entertainment once again released another statement in support of their artist IU slamming the allegations made against her for allegedly ‘Red Shoes', 'Good Day', ‘BBIBBI’, 'Pitiful', 'Boo', and 'Celebrity' plagiarising. They expressed shock over seeing that a plagiarism complaint was filed against IU (and not the songwriter who earlier spoke out in her support), while they have constantly been handling cases related to rumors for a long time now.

The company confirmed that they immediately sought the services of a law firm specializing in copyright to better understand the contents of the accusations made against IU. They have found out that the third party is only trying to soil IU’s image by making allegations against her even as songwriters themselves have come forth to deny any such claims.

Way ahead in IU’s plagiarism case

According to the management label, they have now placed the trust on the investigative agency to make a fast and fair judgement regarding the case. They have called the case ‘obviously false accusations’, for which EDAM Entertainment plans on taking strong action against the accusers, holding them accountable for their actions once the ruling for the case has been made.

About IU’s singing career

After being rejected by the likes of JYP Entertainment, a young Lee Ji Eun (IU’s real name) did not stop and kept pursuing music, signing with LOEN Entertainment which is now known as EDAM Entertainment. She has continued with the same agency ever since her debut, as she has transitioned from a chart-topping singer to a successful actress.

