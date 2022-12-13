IU’s agency sues netizen for defamation and releases notice about further legal action

IU is a superstar Korean soloist and actress loved by the general public for her unyielding talents, fascinatingly beautiful visuals, kind attitude and overall heartwarming presence. However, ill-intentioned netizens often find some other reason to badmouth her or write malicious things which have led to rumours in the past, harming her public image.

IU’s agency has always been a frontrunner in catching hold of such people and conducting the necessary actions through means of law. They have been unforgiving and this time is no different. A netizen was found guilty of writing hostile, false comments on IU as well as trying to spread groundless rumours. Owing to this, they were investigated and caught hold of the evidence submitted by EDAM Entertainment to the authorities.

EDAM Entertainment’s statement

The management agency notified that they had collected proof of the perpetrator’s actions over a year. Even during the investigation, the person would comment on unfounded rumours about IU on multiple online communities, leading to them submitting it as additional evidence. Their insults have resulted in them being fined a total of 3 million KRW (about 2,300 USD). The company further warned people hiding behind anonymous profiles about taking strict actions against them without leniency. They added that they were thankful for the continued support of the fans and that they would help their good words reach not only IU but also their other artists Shin Se Kyung and WOODZ, the latter of which they recently signed making him their only second musical act.

IU continues to be an inspirational figure in the industry with her many fabulous roles and music releases as well as her philanthropic tendencies. She recently gifted her longtime friend, T-ARA’s Jiyeon, a precious tiara for her wedding where she also sang a congratulatory song.