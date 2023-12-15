IU's comeback MV starring BTS' V dubbed as 'movie, not music video' earning praise ahead of release; Details

IU's upcoming music video, set to feature BTS' V, is generating significant buzz even before its release. The collaboration is being hailed by industry insiders and critics, not just as a typical music video but as a cinematic masterpiece.

IU and BTS’ V upcoming MV praised as ‘not a music video, but a movie’

The collaborative music video between IU and BTS' V has set the internet abuzz with excitement, gaining attention even before its release. Hailed as more than just a typical music video by W Korea, it's been dubbed as a cinematic experience, not merely a visual accompaniment to the music. Renowned director Um Tae Hwa, known for his artistry, helms this eagerly anticipated project, marking a second collaboration between the director and IU.

Their previous work together for IU's 10th-anniversary concert in 2018 laid the foundation for this creative partnership. Recounting their initial connection, Um Tae Hwa revealed IU's admiration for his short film Forest (2012), which sparked the idea of collaborating on a future project.

This upcoming release holds immense significance for IU, marking her first comeback in over two years since the unveiling of Pieces in 2021. The excitement further amplifies as fans eagerly anticipate witnessing IU and BTS' V together on-screen, promising a spellbinding musical and visual spectacle.

Moreover, reports suggest that the filming concluded before V's military enlistment, adding an extra layer of anticipation and sentimentality to this collaboration. The buzz surrounding this music video continues to soar, setting high expectations for an artistic and innovative production that transcends the boundaries of conventional music videos.

BTS’ V made a guest appearance on IU’s talk show, before his military enlistment

In a delightful meet up on IU's YouTube series Palette, the charming V, a member of the global sensation BTS, graced the screen in September 2023 in celebration of his solo debut album, Layover. Fans were treated to a heartwarming display of camaraderie between the two artists, creating an instant buzz across social media platforms.

The episode was a treasure trove for admirers of both IU and V, offering glimpses into their genuine friendship. The comfortable companionship between the two was palpable as they delved into discussions about V's artistic journey, his inspirations, and the creative process behind Layover.

IU's adept hosting skills combined with V's affable demeanor made for an engaging and light-hearted conversation. Their candid banter not only unveiled V's personal insights into his music but also revealed the mutual admiration and respect these artists hold for each other.

Fans were quick to laud the duo for their chemistry and the ease with which they shared anecdotes, leaving an indelible mark on viewers worldwide. Social media reverberated with clips, screenshots, and heartfelt messages, celebrating the enchanting bond between IU and V.

