IU's Eight scores 300M Spotify streams, making BTS' SUGA first Asian male rapper with multiple songs to reach milestone

BTS' SUGA has made history as the first Asian male rapper to achieve multiple 300 million streams on Spotify. His collaboration with IU, Eight recently surpassed 300 million streams, joining his solo track Daechwita in this milestone.

Released on May 6, 2020, Eight is a pop-rock single co-written and composed by SUGA and IU. The song dominated domestic charts and achieved significant global success, highlighting their prowess as both an artist and producers.

Eight marks SUGA's second song to reach this milestone, following his solo track Daechwita. For IU, Eight stands as her first song to cross the 300 million streams threshold on Spotify.

Eight marks SUGA’s second song to reach this milestone, following his solo track Daechwita. For IU, Eight stands as her first song to cross the 300 million streams threshold on Spotify. Released on May 6, 2020, Eight immediately soared to the top of major domestic music charts and secured the 5th spot on the year-end charts of 2020.

Watch IU and SUGA’s Eight here;

Its success wasn't limited to South Korea as the song also dominated global music charts, topping the iTunes Worldwide Song Chart and ranking first in 70 regions worldwide. SUGA and IU's collaboration extends beyond Eight, as they released their second collaboration song, People pt.2, in March 2023.

Once again, the track showcased SUGA’'s prowess as a songwriter-producer, topping the iTunes charts in an impressive 100 countries. With each collaboration, SUGA continues to solidify his reputation as a multifaceted artist and producer on the international stage.

More details about SUGA and IU’s latest activities

SUGA released his debut solo album, D-Day, under his Agust D alias in 2023. The album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart, marking his first top-10 entry on the prestigious ranking. Additionally, SUGA embarked on his first solo world tour, the SUGA Agust D Tour, which included shows across the US, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan. Upon concluding his world tour, SUGA enlisted in the South Korean military as a social worker in September and is expected to return in June, 2025.

IU, on the other hand, has been busy with her music and acting career. She released the single Love Wins All on January 24, 2024, as part of her sixth EP, The Winning, which was released on February 20. Additionally, IU is set to star in the television series When Life Gives You Tangerines opposite Park Bo Gum, further showcasing her versatility as an actress.

