IU's latest digital single 'strawberry moon' achieves a certified all kill

On October 20 at 12:30 pm KST (9 am IST), IU’s digital single 'strawberry moon' has achieved a certified all-kill. The song shot up to the top of Korea’s major real-time charts immediately after it was released on October 19. IU has achieved her third certified all-kill of the year! IU has already achieved two other all-kills in 2021 with 'Celebrity' and 'LILAC.'

A certified all-kill is awarded to songs that are No. 1 on the daily and 24Hits charts of Melon, the daily and real-time charts of Genie and Bugs, VIBE’s daily chart, and the real-time charts of FLO and iChart. It remains to be seen if 'Strawberry Moon' will also achieve a perfect all-kill, which requires topping the iChart weekly chart as well.

'strawberry moon' is a pop-rock song that is paired with IU’s delicate vocals and a dreamy synth sound. IU takes her fans through a melodious ride on a galactic journey as the clock strikes a colourful moon and turns everything magical. Floating in her quaint room with mystical objects around her, IU ‘scoops’ the moon into a cone. IU and her lover skip over planets among clouds that look like cotton candy. An entire timeline of her relationship is showcased in the music video as the couple goes from hesitant hand-holding at the cinema hall to playing games, going on long drives to finally what looks like a proposal. Congratulations to IU!

