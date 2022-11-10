IU’s ‘My Mister’, Lee Sung Kyung’s ‘About Time’ and more: 5 best 2018 K-Dramas to binge watch

My Mister tells the story of an impoverished and debt-laden young woman (IU) struggling to stay afloat as she nurses her deaf, sick grandmother and working a temporary job. She develops an unlikely bond with one of her equally miserable supervisors (Lee Sun Kyun), who is subjected to scrutiny and manipulation by their colleagues, friends, and dysfunctional families. Enduring the weight of their respective lives, they come together, forming new relationships, keeping parts of themselves secret — but ultimately healing one another's past scars. IU played the role of Lee Ji An who was born on 4 November 1998. Ji An is a 21-year-old woman who is enduring many hardships in life, including the need to discharge her mother's huge debts and taking care of her deaf grandmother. She was also convicted of murdering a loan shark (also Lee Kwang Il's father) during her middle school years. She is tasked by her boss who runs a company she is temporarily working for to discover Park Dong Hoon's weaknesses, but she soon ends up falling for his warm charms and learns to trust someone for the first time.

2. About Time

The drama follows Choi Michaela (Lee Sung Kyung) who is an aspiring musical actress who has the special ability to see people's life spans. One day, while she's heading off to an audition, she becomes involved in a minor car accident and meets Lee Do-ha (Lee Sang Yoon), a chaebol son and the president of cultural foundation MK Entertainment. After an unexpected discovery that her life clock stops whenever she's with him, she becomes determined to keep him close at all costs. Things take an interesting and painful turn as the two begin to fall in love. Choi Michaela is a young and aspiring musical actress with the unfortunate fate of seeing the life spans of other people, including those around her. After initially beginning to work for Do Ha as his personal driver in order to remain by his side to extend her life span, she falls in love with him. However, she often feels guilty and conflicted of using him for her own benefit, and faces constant harassment from Bae Soo Bong to end their relationship.

3. Welcome To Waikiki

Three very different young men – Dong Goo (Kim Jung Hyun), who dreams of becoming a film director, Joon Ki (Lee Yi Kyung), an eccentric actor who performs to make a living, and Doo Shik (Son Seung Won), a freelance writer who fiddles around doing nothing most of the time - open a guest house named ‘Waikiki’ in Itaewon, where many foreigners come to stay. Although they have no clue how to run it, they’re eager to earn money to pay for the production of their upcoming film. They are joined by Dong Goo’s younger sister, Seo Jin (Go Won Hee), who actually manages the household in Waikiki, single mother Yoon Ah (Jung In Sun), who has made an unexpected entrance at the guest house with her baby, and Dong Goo’s ex-girlfriend Soo Ah (Lee Joo Woo).

4. Something In The Rain

The series explores the relationship of two people as they go from being "just acquaintances" to "a genuine couple".Jin Ah (Son Ye Jin) is a district supervisor in her 30s at the coffeehouse franchise Coffee Bay (an actual Korean chain) and Joon-hee (Jung Hae In) is an animator in his early 30s at video game developer Smilegate Entertainment. When he returns from working abroad, he reconnects with Jin Ah — who also happens to be best friends with Joon-hee's sister since childhood. The episodes give an intimate look into how they fall in love, struggle with their age differences (considered to be Taboo in some circles), and find the courage to go public with their relationship to everyone around them. A secondary storyline is about the struggles female employees face in the company Jin Ah where she is employed as they try to climb the corporate ladder amidst severe sexual harassment, mistreatment, discrimination, and career sabotage from their male managers. A culture considered to be normal but unspoken among South Korean companies about sexism.

5. SKY Castle

It is a satirical series that closely looks at the materialistic desires of the upper-class parents in South Korea and how they ruthlessly secure the successes of their families at the cost of destroying others' lives. The drama revolves around the lives of housewives residing in a luxurious residential area called SKY Castle (a reference to the elite universities) in suburban Seoul, where wealthy doctors and professors live. The wives are determined to make their husbands more successful and to raise their children to be top students who will be accepted at the best universities, so they use every possible way to get that. Han Seo Jin (Yum Jung Ah) is married to an ambitious doctor, Kang Joon Sang (Jung Joon Ho). She wants her eldest daughter, Kang Ye Seo (Kim Hye Yoon), to also become a doctor. In order to do that, she hires Kim Joo Young (Kim Seo Hyung), a coordinator with a one hundred percent success rate when it comes to her students' admission to the Seoul National University.

