IU’s Palette: BTS’ SUGA reveals Jungkook as possible People Pt. 2 feature, talks acting offer after Daechwita

The BTS ARMY and IU’s UAENA might be in for a fun rollercoaster full of exciting moments in this new episode of IU’s ‘Palette’ where SUGA appeared as a guest. The two same-aged friends recently worked together for the second time around after 3 years since first working together. Their collaboration track ‘eight’ was released in 2020 followed by IU featuring on SUGA’s ‘People Pt. 2’ for his upcoming solo debut with ‘D-DAY’.

SUGA on IU’s Palette

Having been born in 1993, the two stars knew each way before collaborating in 2020 for ‘eight’. And though they did not meet for the recording of that song due to COVID-19 and neither for the recording of ‘People Pt. 2’, their official on-camera meeting took place on this talk show. But the two spoke about being friends from 2017-2018.

Live performances

The two premiered the first live performance of their first collaboration track, ‘eight’, rearranging the track and having SUGA sing a couple of lines, surely shocking the fans. As an introduction to their second collaborative song, ‘People Pt. 2’, SUGA further revealed that fellow bandmate Jungkook sang the guide for it, being one of the possible features on the track along with IU. The two sang the tracks wonderfully with rearrangements and surprise ad-libs as well as showed their adorable chemistry in between. SUGA also wedged in a live performance of ‘People’ which the BTS member called his favourite.

Did SUGA like IU’s singing?

The two ended up speaking about the recording for their latest track and with SUGA continuing to joke about not receiving an invite to sing with IU for her concert, she recalled his lack of enthusiastic response to her part of the song. The usually not expressive SUGA seemed to have replied to her with a thumbs-up emoji making the songstress worry that he did not like her singing. To the BTS member, it was the best compliment but to her, it was an unsure moment which now made them laugh.

SUGA as an actor?

After releasing his immensely popular music video for ‘Daechwita’ which has since gone viral, SUGA revealed receiving a script for acting but turned it down much to the shock of IU and even the viewers.

Do you think SUGA should take up acting? Let us know below.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook collaborating with Justin Bieber? Fans speculate as Bang Sihyuk cooks in studio with Andrew Watt