IU's upcoming Love Wins, pre-single with BTS' V faces criticism for alleged queer baiting; controversy explained

IU's poster release for Love Wins featuring BTS's V sparked excitement among fans but faced criticism from sexual minorities over its title as LGBTQIA individuals expressed concerns about the use of the phrase Love Wins. Meanwhile, IU gears up for her 2024 world tour, H.E.R., covering 18 cities.

IU’s Love Wins featuring BTS’ V criticized over its title

On January 16 KST, IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, shared a preview poster on their official social media, depicting BTS' V and IU seated face to face which stirred both anticipation and controversy. The controversy erupted as LGBTQIA individuals raised concerns about the song's title, Love Wins. Critics argued that using this phrase, a pride parade slogan, for presumed heterosexual content might dilute its original meaning.

This sparked a debate, with some finding the criticism excessive, emphasizing that multiple songs already bear the title Love Wins, representing the universal power of love over hate.

Meanwhile, netizens cautioned against hasty judgment, questioning if the presence of a man and a woman in the poster implied heterosexuality.

IU's song Love Wins is set for a global release on January 24 at 6 PM KST, marking her return to the music scene after approximately two years and one month since her last release, Piece of Pieces, in December 2021. The controversy adds an additional layer of intrigue to IU's highly-anticipated comeback.

IU also announced 2024 World Tour H.E.R.

IU, in an official announcement on January 17, also disclosed plans for an expansive 18-city world tour named H.E.R. The tour commences with a four-night concert series in Seoul, beginning March 2, 3, 9, and 10.

Following the Seoul leg, IU will mesmerize audiences across various cities in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The anticipation for the tour intensifies with the release of the official H.E.R. tour poster and a detailed itinerary of tour stops, promising a global musical journey enriched by IU's unparalleled talent and widespread popularity.

