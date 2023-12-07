IU's upcoming music video with BTS' V to be helmed by Concrete Utopia director Um Tae Hwa

On December 7, IU’s agency EDAM Entertainment confirmed that director Um Tae Hwa, who is known for his latest hit film Concrete Utopia, is in charge of direction for IU’s upcoming music video.

Earlier, the news of BTS’ V starring alongside IU in her new project had drawn a lot of attention among fans. IU’s much-awaited new album is currently under work and is likely to be released in the first half of next year. However, there is official confirmation on its release date.

IU’s comeback music video is directed by Um Tae Hwa co-starring BTS’ V

Soloist IU has teamed up with renowned director Um Tae Hwa for her comeback music video. This is not the first time they have worked together on a project. They have collaborated previously for the video production of IU’s 10th anniversary concert in 2018. Filmmaker Um Tae Hwa recalled that IU had seen his short film Forest (2012) and had suggested that they should work together in the future.

IU’s music project has already created a huge buzz, as this will be her first comeback in over two years since Pieces was released in 2021. Not only this, fans will also get to witness IU and BTS’ V together on-screen, which guarantees a musical spectacle for them. Both artists have reportedly wrapped up filming for this video before V’s military enlistment.

In September 2023, V appeared as a guest on IU's YouTube show titled Palette to promote his solo album Layover. Fans appreciated the friendly bond the two artists shared during the talk show.

Take a look at IU's talk show Palette featuring V as a guest:

More about BTS’s V, soloist IU, and star director Um Tae Hwa

V (full name Kim Taehyung) is part of the K-pop supergroup BTS, which consists of the other members namely Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook. Apart from gaining immense success as a group, V embarked on his solo career with popular singles, such as Love Me Again, Rainy Days, and Slow Dancing. He is known for his unique baritone and has played a saxophone since childhood.

IU (Lee Ji Eun) is a singer and actress who is known to be one of the best-selling solo artists. She has showcased her acting talent in films and K-dramas including Hotel Del Luna (2019), Broker (2022), and Dream (2023). IU’s singing prowess has made her a well-established name in the Korean entertainment industry. Her notable works include Strawberry Moon, Blueming, Eight and more.

Um Tae Hwa is a prolific filmmaker who has worked on several critically acclaimed films such as Socialphobia (2015), Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned, and more. His directorial debut film titled Ingtoogi: The Battle of Internet Trolls (2013) was also nominated for Best New Director (Film) at the 50th Baeksang Arts Awards in 2014. His new disaster thriller film Concrete Utopia starring Lee Byung Hun and Park Seo Joon has been selected as the South Korean entry in the Best International Feature Film category for the 96th Academy Awards, which will take place in March 2024.

