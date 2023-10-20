IVE 2nd best-selling girl group in Circle Chart history surpasses BLACKPINK

IVE, the popular fourth-generation girl group, has become one of the best idol groups in the present period. Now, IVE has achieved a remarkable feat in their new career. In less than two years since their debut, this rising group has become one of the best-selling acts in K-pop history, surpassing even the popular girl group BLACKPINK and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with TWICE in terms of records.

IVE becomes 2nd best-selling girl group in Circle Chart

On October 20th, as reported by Hanteo Charts IVE’s first-ever EP, I’VE MINE sold remarkable numbers. The extended play has sold a total of 1,605,948 copies, marking an impressive debut week between October 13th to 19th for the album. With this IVE surpassed their own record set by I’ve IVE, which was released earlier this year. I’ve IVE recorded a total of 1,102,107 copies for its first-week sales.

Last week on October 13th, the group released I’VE MINE, along with its third and final title track, Baddie. In just four days, the EP had already exceeded one million copies in terms of sales. This achievement made IVE the second female artist in the history of Hanteo, following aespa to achieve over 1 million first-week sales with more than one album.

I’VE MINE has now earned the title of being the only album by a girl group with the third-highest first-week sales in Hanteo history, surpassing all but two albums. Both albums are by their contemporary 4th generation girl groups: aespa's MY WORLD, which sold 1,698,784 copies in its first week, and NewJeans' Get Up, with 1,650,181 copies.

Now, according to data by Circle Chart IVE, has surpassed popular girl group BLACKPINK and has earned the title of being the second best-selling girl group of all time across all their albums included. The only girl group that has bested IVE and holds the number 1 spot is TWICE, which has sold the most albums to date. Currently, IVE has sold more than 6.5 million albums, holding the title of being the second-best girl group in terms of sales.

Watch their recently released bold MV for Baddie here-

More about I’VE MINE

IVE is one of the most popular girl group of 4th generation K-pop. It consists a total of six members, namely Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. With their first-ever EP I’VE MINE, IVE has broken multiple records and made a name for themselves in the industry. Their first mini-album, I’VE MINE, according to Hanteo chart reports, had around 726,455 sales on the first day of its release. It successfully surpassed their previous record of approximately 600,000 units recorded on the first day. The album comprises six tracks, including Off The Record, Either Way, Holy Moly, OTT, Payback, and Baddie. Among these, three tracks serve as title tracks: Off The Record, Baddie, and Either Way, which had their own individual music videos.

Advertisement

Watch IVE have late night talks in Off The Record MV here-

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: IVE transforms into vigilante cats in purr-fectly thrilling Baddie comeback MV