IVE achieves THIS massive feat with debut music video for ‘ELEVEN’; Find Out

Congratulations are due! Rookie girl group IVE has officially crossed the 100 million mark on YouTube with the music video for their debut track, ‘ELEVEN’. On March 8 at around 2.25 am KST (March 7, 11.35 pm IST), the music video became the girl group’s first to reach this milestone.

IVE debuted on December 1, 2021 with ‘ELEVEN’. With this, the girl group's first and only music video to date has reached this mark in only about three months and one week. Not only this, IVE has had a very successful debut, winning their first-ever music show trophy on ‘Show Champion’ with ‘ELEVEN’, only a week after the track’s release, and going on to win 12 more times on different music shows with the song.

Additionally, IVE now holds the record for the second-highest sales in the first week of any girl group debut album in Hanteo’s history, behind only aespa, by selling 152,229 copies. Further, in less than two months since their debut, the rookie girl group crossed 5 million monthly listeners and over 44 cumulative streams on Spotify, the global music streaming platform.

IVE also featured in the Top 10 on South Korean real-time music charts such as MelOn, Genie Music and Bugs, while also showing impressive performances on the U.S. Billboard chart, Apple Music, and even Billboard Japan. The girl group is also holding strong on Gaon Chart’s weekly rankings, ranking at number 3 on the digital chart for the week of February 20 to February 26 with ‘ELEVEN’, and maintaining its spot on the streaming chart as well, at number 3.

Congratulations to IVE!

