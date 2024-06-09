IVE, aespa, and ILLIT sweep top 3 spots on girl group brand reputation rankings for June; See full 30 list

For the month of June, the brand reputation rankings for girl groups have been announced and IVE has emerged at the top. Along with them aespa and ILLIT have also emerged at the top of the list proving their overpowering presence in the K-pop scene at the moment.

Girl group brand reputation rankings for the month of June were announced by the Korean Business Research Institute on June 9, 2024, after gathering input from May 9 to June 9.

These rankings are calculated after an analysis of media, consumer participation, interaction, and community index of girl groups which in the end are compared to give the result.

IVE emerged as the top girl group with a brand reputation index of 5,787,831 once again. The girl group dropped their latest mini album IVE SWITCH on April 29 which was well-received among fans. IVE topped the list in May 2024 as well.

‘World tour’, ‘YouTube’, and ‘elementary school president’ were the top-ranking phrases for IVE’s keyword analysis. The top-ranking terms were ‘happy’, ‘grow’, and ‘healthy’. IVE recorded 90.86% positive reactions on their positivity-negativity analysis.

Following behind in the second position was aespa with a 5,409,956 brand reputation index marking a huge increase of 71.17 percent since last month. aespa released their first album Armageddon on May 27 whose title tracks Supernova and Armageddon became big hits.

ILLIT secured the third position with a brand reputation of 3,780,049. Following close behind on fourth was (G)I-DLE with a brand reputation index of 2,582,202. Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM emerged at the fifth position scoring 2,424,984 on the reputation index.

IVE aespa ILLIT (G)I-DLE LE SSERAFIM tripleS BLACKPINK TWICE OH MY GIRL BABYMONSTER Apink Red Velvet fromis_9 KISS OF LIFE H1-KEY Girls’ Generation MAMAMOO NMIXX STAYC Kep1er woo!ah! Dreamcatcher NewJeans ITZY APRIL cignature SPIA Girl’s Day Ladies’ Code EXID

