IVE, aespa, and ILLIT sweep top 3 spots on girl group brand reputation rankings for June; See full 30 list
IVE, aespa, and ILLIT have taken the top 3 spots on the girl group brand reputation rankings for the month of June. Check the full 30 list here.
For the month of June, the brand reputation rankings for girl groups have been announced and IVE has emerged at the top. Along with them aespa and ILLIT have also emerged at the top of the list proving their overpowering presence in the K-pop scene at the moment.
IVE, aespa, and ILLIT are the top girl groups on the brand reputation rankings of June; (G)I-DLE, LE SSERAFIM follow close
Girl group brand reputation rankings for the month of June were announced by the Korean Business Research Institute on June 9, 2024, after gathering input from May 9 to June 9.
These rankings are calculated after an analysis of media, consumer participation, interaction, and community index of girl groups which in the end are compared to give the result.
IVE emerged as the top girl group with a brand reputation index of 5,787,831 once again. The girl group dropped their latest mini album IVE SWITCH on April 29 which was well-received among fans. IVE topped the list in May 2024 as well.
‘World tour’, ‘YouTube’, and ‘elementary school president’ were the top-ranking phrases for IVE’s keyword analysis. The top-ranking terms were ‘happy’, ‘grow’, and ‘healthy’. IVE recorded 90.86% positive reactions on their positivity-negativity analysis.
Following behind in the second position was aespa with a 5,409,956 brand reputation index marking a huge increase of 71.17 percent since last month. aespa released their first album Armageddon on May 27 whose title tracks Supernova and Armageddon became big hits.
ILLIT secured the third position with a brand reputation of 3,780,049. Following close behind on fourth was (G)I-DLE with a brand reputation index of 2,582,202. Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM emerged at the fifth position scoring 2,424,984 on the reputation index.
Who took the top 30 spots on the June advertisement model brand reputation rankings?
- IVE
- aespa
- ILLIT
- (G)I-DLE
- LE SSERAFIM
- tripleS
- BLACKPINK
- TWICE
- OH MY GIRL
- BABYMONSTER
- Apink
- Red Velvet
- fromis_9
- KISS OF LIFE
- H1-KEY
- Girls’ Generation
- MAMAMOO
- NMIXX
- STAYC
- Kep1er
- woo!ah!
- Dreamcatcher
- NewJeans
- ITZY
- APRIL
- cignature
- SPIA
- Girl’s Day
- Ladies’ Code
- EXID
ALSO READ: aespa’s Drama gets featured on The Kardashians season 5 in unexpected crossover; WATCH to know more