IVE announces comeback with third single album ‘After Like’; Details inside
IVE debuted in December 2021 with ‘ELEVEN’.
The upcoming album is scheduled for release on August 8 (Monday) at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). IVE announced the same by dropping a teaser image, with the name and details of the album emblazoned across. Check out the teaser image announcing IVE’s return with ‘After Like’, below:
Meanwhile, the title track also crossed the 100 million mark in streams on the global music streaming platform, Spotify, joining their debut song ‘ELEVEN’, and becoming IVE’s second track to have reached this milestone.
IVE debuted on December 1, 2021, with their first single album ‘ELEVEN’. The rookie girl group comprises six members, Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo. Following their debut with ‘ELEVEN’, IVE became the fastest girl group to earn a music show win, doing so in just seven days since their debut.
