IVE announces comeback with third single album ‘After Like’; Details inside

The upcoming album is scheduled for release on August 8 (Monday) at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). IVE announced the same by dropping a teaser image, with the name and details of the album emblazoned across. Check out the teaser image announcing IVE’s return with ‘After Like’, below:

The girl group’s upcoming album follows their previous single album ‘LOVE DIVE’ , which was released on April 5, 2022, and marked their first ever comeback. Following the album’s release, its title track ‘LOVE DIVE’ broke IVE’s previous record and became their fastest music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube, in about two months and 10 days since its release.

Meanwhile, the title track also crossed the 100 million mark in streams on the global music streaming platform, Spotify, joining their debut song ‘ELEVEN’, and becoming IVE’s second track to have reached this milestone.

IVE debuted on December 1, 2021, with their first single album ‘ELEVEN’. The rookie girl group comprises six members, Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo. Following their debut with ‘ELEVEN’, IVE became the fastest girl group to earn a music show win, doing so in just seven days since their debut.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Big Mouth Highlight Trailer OUT: Lee Jong Suk, SNSD’s YoonA & more come across a life-changing situation





