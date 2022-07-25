IVE announces comeback with third single album ‘After Like’; Details inside

IVE debuted in December 2021 with ‘ELEVEN’.

by Akanksha Kacker   |  Updated on Jul 25, 2022 01:47 PM IST  |  4.9K
IVE
IVE's concept photo : courtesy of Starship Entertainment
IVE is officially coming back! Previously, it was reported that the rookie girl group is in the midst of preparing for a comeback, and is aiming to return with a new album in August. Following this, IVE has officially released details about their upcoming release. On July 24 at 7:30 pm IST, the girl group announced that they will be returning with their third single album ‘After Like’. 

The upcoming album is scheduled for release on August 8 (Monday) at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). IVE announced the same by dropping a teaser image, with the name and details of the album emblazoned across. Check out the teaser image announcing IVE’s return with ‘After Like’, below:

The girl group’s upcoming album follows their previous single album ‘LOVE DIVE’, which was released on April 5, 2022, and marked their first ever comeback. Following the album’s release, its title track ‘LOVE DIVE’ broke IVE’s previous record and became their fastest music video to reach 100 million views on YouTube, in about two months and 10 days since its release.

Meanwhile, the title track also crossed the 100 million mark in streams on the global music streaming platform, Spotify, joining their debut song ‘ELEVEN’, and becoming IVE’s second track to have reached this milestone.  

IVE debuted on December 1, 2021, with their first single album ‘ELEVEN’. The rookie girl group comprises six members, Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo. Following their debut with ‘ELEVEN’, IVE became the fastest girl group to earn a music show win, doing so in just seven days since their debut.

Stay tuned for more updates!

