IVE announces first world tour SHOW WHAT I HAVE: Know dates, countries, ticket details and more

IVE’s agency Starship Entertainment has recently unveiled the girl group's first world tour, bearing the title IVE THE 1ST WORLD TOUR SHOW WHAT I HAVE. The tour schedule was made public on November 8 KST through the group's official social media channels. The extensive world tour, spanning 24 dates, is set to visit multiple cities across Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, the U.K., South America, Eastern Asia, and Australia in the upcoming year. Produced by Live Nation, the tour is scheduled to begin in January of next year.

SHOW WHAT I HAVE IVE world tour details

Kicking off on January 13, 2024, the SHOW WHAT I HAVE world tour by IVE will start energetically with consecutive performances on 13 and 14 January at ICE BSD CITY HALL 5-6 in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tour will then continue with stops in various cities, including Bangkok on 27 January, Singapore on 24 February, Los Angeles at the Kia Forum on Wednesday, March 13, Atlanta on 24 March, and Newark on 29 March.

The Paris show will be on Tuesday the 4th of June, in Berlin on the 10th of June, in Mexico City on the 23 June, in Hong Kong on the 6th of July, in Manila on July 13, and more, before concluding in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, July 28, at Qudos Bank Arena. For the tour stops refer to the list and poster below-

IVE THE 1ST WORLD TOUR SOW WHAT I HAVE global dates:

Sat Jan 13 – Jakarta, ID – ICE BSD CITY HALL 5-6 Sun Jan 14 – Jakarta, ID – ICE BSD CITY HALL 5-6 Sat Jan 27 – Bangkok, TH – Impact Arena Sat Feb 17 – Kuala Lumpur, MY – Axiata Arena Sat Feb 24 – Singapore – Singapore Indoor Stadium Sat Mar 02 – Taipei, TW– NTSU Arena (LINKOU Arena) Wed Mar 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum Sat Mar 16 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena Wed Mar 20 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena Sun Mar 24 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena Tue Mar 26 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena Fri Mar 29 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center Tue Jun 04 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena Fri Jun 07 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi Mon Jun 10 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena Thu Jun 13 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome Sun Jun 16 – London, UK – The O2 Sun Jun 23 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio De Los Deportes Wed Jun 26 – São Paulo, BR – Espaço Unimed Sun Jun 30 – Santiago, CL – Movistar Arena Sat Jul 06 – Hong Kong, CN – AsiaWorld-Arena Sat Jul 13 – Manila, PH – SM Mall of Asia Arena Thu Jul 25 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena Sun Jul 28 – Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

For those interested in attending the IVE THE 1ST WORLD TOUR SHOW WHAT I HAVE in different regions, here are the ticket sale details:

For North America tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, November 15, at 3 PM local time. For UK/EU persales will start on Wednesday, November 15, at 10 AM local time, and they will be open to the general public on Friday, November 17, at 10 AM local time. For Australia tickets will be accessible starting with local presales on Monday, November 13, at 1 PM local time, and they will be available to the general public on Tuesday, November 14, at 2 PM local time all on Live Nation sites.

For Asian stops details for ticket availability can be found on local promoter websites. And for Latin American fans too the ticket details can be found on local promoter websites.

More about IVE and their first world tour

This thrilling announcement comes on the heels of IVE's debut tour, SHOW WHAT I HAVE, which occurred in Seoul in the previous months on October 7th and 8th at Seoul’s Jamsil Indoor Stadium. During this tour, the group shared unforgettable moments with their domestic fans. IVE is now set to make their mark in 27 cities worldwide, and the tour poster hints at the possibility of additional concerts with the text, "And more."

The Seoul concert was performed in anticipation of the group's comeback in October, titled I've Mine. For fans who couldn't be present in person, the second day of the October 8 concert was also made available through a live streaming event via Beyond LIVE.

