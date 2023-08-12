IVE announces first world tour Show What I Have: Location, dates, ticket sale, and more details inside

IVE’s parent company, Starship Entertainment, announced on August 11 a two-day concert in Seoul taking place on October 7 and 8 at Jamsil Indoor Stadium. The concert on 8th will be livestreamed for the fans of IVE to watch worldwide via the streaming platform Beyond Live according to their agency.

Where to buy IVE's Show What I Have tour tickets?

The tickets for the tour will go live on August 22 at 8 PM KST for the members of IVE's official fan club. They will have the opportunity to purchase tickets earlier than the general audience through priority access to the ticket sales. For the general public, ticket sales will commence on August 25 at 8 PM KST through Melon Ticket.

IVE’s comeback in October

IVE will be making its comeback in the first week of October alongside its first world tour. This comeback will be their first in six months, after the last release of their full album I've IVE in April. Fans of the group attending the concert will witness their idols performing the newly released tracks on stage before anyone else. This anticipation has sparked a sense of excitement and intrigue among the fans.

IVE’s Recent Activities

IVE is a fourth-generation girl group under Starship Entertainment with six members: Gaeul, An Yujin, Rei, Jang Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. They are known for their catchy music and meaningful songs. The group won the K Global Best Music Award at the 2023 K Global Heart Dream Awards on August 10th. Their song ELEVEN has recently become their third music video to surpass 200 million views, following Love Dive and After Like. Additionally, they performed at the World Scout Jamboree K-Pop Super Live, which took place on August 11 at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

