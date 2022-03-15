IVE drops teaser for first ever comeback with second single album ‘LOVE DIVE’ on THIS date

IVE is officially coming back! The rookie girl group is gearing up for their first comeback, after their debut last year. On March 14, IVE shared the first teaser for the girl group’s comeback via their official Twitter account, announcing their return with their upcoming second single album, ‘LOVE DIVE’. According to the teaser, the album drops on April 5 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

With a total of six members - Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz and Leeseo, IVE made their debut on December 1, 2021, with their first single album ‘ELEVEN’. Only a week after their debut, IVE won their first-ever music show trophy on ‘Show Champion’ with ‘ELEVEN’, and went on to win 12 more times on different music shows with the track.

The girl group also holds a record with ‘ELEVEN’, for the second-highest sales in the first week of any girl group debut album in Hanteo’s history, by selling 152,229 copies. Additionally, in January, IVE crossed 5 million monthly listeners and over 44 cumulative streams on Spotify, the global music streaming platform, accomplishing this feat in less than two months since their debut.

IVE’s slew of successes with their debut is continuing its streak. Just last week, on March 8 at around 2.25 am KST (March 7, 11.35 pm IST), the music video for ‘ELEVEN’ became the girl group’s first to surpass 100 million views on YouTube. Their first, and only, music video to date, ‘ELEVEN’ reached this mark in only about three months and one week since its release.

Following their immensely successful debut, anticipation is high for IVE’s first official comeback.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: EPEX signals latest comeback with mysterious teaser for ‘Prelude of Anxiety Chapter 1: 21st Century Boys’