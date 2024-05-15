IVE fights it out for powerful magic wand in mystical music video of B-side track Accendio; watch

IVE has created a monumental influential space in the K-pop scene with its melodious vocals, visuals, and trendy songs. Their music style has been known to be catchy and in line with the trends.

IVE marked their comeback in 2024 by dropping their second EP IVE SWITCH on April 29, 2024, along with a folk tale-themed music video for the lead track HEYA. Now, on May 15, IVE has finally unveiled the music video for the second title track Accendio.

IVE unveils magical video for hip-hop and dance B-side track Accendio

IVE marked their Korean comeback by releasing their second EP IVE SWITCH on April 29, 2024, along with a However, the surprises did not stop there as they planned to drop another music video for the B-side track Accendio.

On May 15, 2024, at 11 PM KST (7:30 PM IST) IVE dropped a magical and captivating music video for the second title track Accendio. Accendio is a popping dance track with powerful raps laced beautifully in between melodies.

Accendio is a song that sings about the dangerous faces of an awful relationship one might be in and bases the main hook on the same, 'Love me, don't hurt me…'. The song has a dreamy synth sound with a unique bass highlighting the mysterious and magical atmosphere of the track. With a drum instrumental combined with trap beats, the song is a tight-knit fast-paced upbeat anthem.

Meanwhile, the music video of Accendio lets the fans enter an unseen world of mysticism where the girls turn into powerful magical beings.

Watch IVE combating for a magic wand in the mysterious music video for the second title track Accendio from EP IVE SWITCH here:

More about IVE

IVE is a six-member girl group under STARSHIP Entertainment that debuted in 2021 with a single album ELEVEN. Jang Wonyoung, Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Liz, and Leeseo together make IVE.

They are known to create the most addictive tracks like After LIKE, LOVE DIVE, Baddie, I AM, Kitsch, and All Night featuring Saweetie among others.

Meanwhile, their latest music drop the EP IVE SWITCH features a collection of 6 captivating songs that aim to explore the vocal prowess of the members.

