IVE have ‘late night conversation’ in enchanting Off The Record music video

IVE has unveiled an enchanting music video for their pre-release track, Off The Record. The captivating video, along with the track, was released on October 6 at 1 PM KST, setting the stage a week before the much-anticipated launch of IVE's forthcoming EP, I'VE MINE.

Off The Record MV released

On October 6 at 1 PM KST, IVE treated fans to the music video for their second pre-release title track, Off The Record. This song seamlessly blends the sweet and charming vocals of the members with groovy, heavy bass guitar sounds layered over rhythmic beats. In the MV for their second title track from the upcoming 1st mini album, I've MINE, the girls of IVE bring an enthusiastic, infectious energy to a sleepless night filled with long talks.

Off The Record narrates the stories of six inquisitive girls on a sleepless night, contemplating the mysteries of love. Penned by Seo Ji Eum, known for works like Eleven, Love Dive, and After LIKE, the lyrics add depth to the enchanting melody. The music video captures the whimsical mystery of IVE's Off The Record with a sentimental touch, showcasing each member's mischievous and playful charms.

The video unfolds with individual glimpses of each member, each situated in unique aesthetics. As the scenes transition, all members convene in a room, engaging in a game of spin the bottle as the lyrics come to life. The lyrics convey a sense of honesty and liberation, particularly as the clock strikes midnight, allowing the girls to be more candid. Lines like "Now, we're in private mode, Off the record night, This late-night conversation, Won't come to an end" signify a secure space where everything is "off the record," enabling them to reveal their true selves. The cinematography of the music video adds to its visual appeal, creating an overall enchanting and aesthetic vibe.

Watch the official music video here!

More about I’VE MINE

IVE is set to release their upcoming extended play, I'VE MINE, on October 13. The anticipation for the album was sparked by teaser posters for its three songs: Either Way, Baddie, and Off The Record, all labeled as title tracks. Alongside these singles, I’ve Mine will feature B-sides such as Holy Moly, OTT, and Payback, the second of which will showcase lyrics exclusively written by member Jang Wonyoung. Notably, this marks her third contribution to IVE's discography, following her work on Mine and Shine With Me from the April release, I’ve IVE.

On September 25 at 6 PM KST, IVE unveiled the pre-release single Either Way, the first among the trio of title tracks from the EP. Accompanied by a captivating music video, Either Way, features dreamy synth sounds and lyrics by Sunwoo Jung-A. The song delves into the theme of being unable to escape from the scrutiny of others, delivering emotional vocals and a unique hook that resonates with the challenges of contemporary society.

Through I'VE MINE, IVE aims to showcase diverse facets of their artistry from varying perspectives. The trio of title tracks, each distinct from the other, serves as a platform for conveying a powerful message to their fans.

Advertisement

Watch Either Way here!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: IVE unveils trio of title tracks Off The Record, Baddie, and Either Way in poster for new EP I’VE MINE