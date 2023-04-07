IVE Jang Won Young's sister signs with King Kong by Starship Entertainment; set to debut as an actress

On April 7, Star News published an exclusive report claiming that Jang Won Young’s older sister, Jang Da Ah, had filmed a commercial shoot for a brand as a model. Jang Da Ah, according to the report, has been signed with King Kong by Starship, an acting agency that is a subsidiary of Starship Entertainment, which is home to IVE. She is rumored to be making her debut as an actress under the agency, following in her sister's footsteps in the entertainment industry. This news has generated a lot of excitement among fans, who are eagerly waiting for more information about her upcoming debut.

Who is Jang Da Ah?

Jang Da Ah, real name Jang Jin Young is the older sister of IVE's Jang Won Young, who rose to fame as a member of the K-Pop girl group, IZ*ONE, and current member of IVE. Jang Da Ah was born in 2001 and is famous among IVE's fans for her visuals and has been garnering attention due to her striking resemblance to her sister and her potential as an actress.

King Kong confirms the news

King Kong by Starship said, "It's true that Jang Da Ah has signed an exclusive contract with King Kong by Starship. She will begin her promotions gradually, beginning with an advertisement shoot to reveal her face to the public," the agency continued. "She will pursue an acting career after getting her start as an advertisement model," they added.

Jang Da Ah's Signing with King Kong by Starship

King Kong by Starship has a reputation for representing some of the top actors in the industry, including Lee Dong Wook, Lee Kwang Soo, and Yoo Yeon Seok. It's no wonder that Jang Da Ah's signing with the agency has generated a lot of buzz, especially since her sister Jang Won Young is already a well-known name in the K-Pop industry. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her debut as an actress. Her striking resemblance to her sister and her potential actress makes her an intriguing addition to the entertainment industry. Fans are excited to see what kind of projects she will be taking on and how she will perform as an actress. Fans are sure to keep a close eye on her future projects.

